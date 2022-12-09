Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Immersion were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immersion by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Immersion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 128.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.22 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

