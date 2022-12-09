Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,762.08

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,762.08 ($21.49) and last traded at GBX 1,758.11 ($21.44), with a volume of 36639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,672 ($20.39).

Indivior Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,118.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,470.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 708.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

