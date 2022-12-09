Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.25. Information Services Group shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 101,491 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

