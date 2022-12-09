Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.25. Information Services Group shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 101,491 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.