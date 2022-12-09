Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $1,088,800.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,155,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inhibrx Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of INBX opened at $28.02 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $384,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Inhibrx by 84.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 206.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inhibrx

INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.