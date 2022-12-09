Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Inpex shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 54,315 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

