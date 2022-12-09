Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Buys 295,000 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,462,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,197,596.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.88 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

About Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

