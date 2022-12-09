Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires 568,681 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,446 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.