Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases 41,446 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,837,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,515,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

