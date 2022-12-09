Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Sells 373,666 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.

Shares of APP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

