Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Sells 373,666 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.
Shares of APP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
