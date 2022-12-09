Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $111.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

