Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bruker by 71.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bruker by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 1.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 32.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.