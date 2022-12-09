Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 14,866 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 301,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

