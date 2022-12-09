Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.15 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coupang by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

