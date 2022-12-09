Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

