Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $436,238.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

HAL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.