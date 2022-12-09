Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Sells 22,388 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.