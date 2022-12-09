Insider Selling: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
National HealthCare Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $58.55 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $898.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.