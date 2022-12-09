Insider Selling: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $58.55 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $898.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

