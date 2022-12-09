Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 9,817 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

