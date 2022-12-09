Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 47,650 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $612.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.