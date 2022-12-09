Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 47,650 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $612.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.