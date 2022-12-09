Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells 58,333 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

