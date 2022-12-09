International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,080 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Partners grew its position in International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IGT opened at $24.45 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

