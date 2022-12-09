Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

