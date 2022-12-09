INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $411.18

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.18 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.30). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 19,737 shares.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 411.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.64.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

