Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

