Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

