Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

