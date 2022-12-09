Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

PSCE stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.