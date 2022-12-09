Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,383,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 693,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 487,517 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,308,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,961,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

