iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.
IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.
iQIYI Trading Up 15.1 %
Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.77.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
