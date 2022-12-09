iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

