iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,243,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

