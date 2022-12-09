iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,243,000.
iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (ISCV)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.