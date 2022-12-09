iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.