ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $10,379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ITT by 62.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

