Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.