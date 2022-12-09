Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 681,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

