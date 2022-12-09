Jason K. Greene Sells 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.