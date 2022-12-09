Jason K. Greene Sells 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE BERY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.