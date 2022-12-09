JMP Securities Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

