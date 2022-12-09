Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 49469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,796.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,422 shares of company stock worth $2,010,038 over the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $43,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

