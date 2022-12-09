John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $950.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

