Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.30

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Read More
