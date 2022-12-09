Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.30

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 306.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

