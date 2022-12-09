Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

