Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $613.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 613 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.34), with a volume of 6182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 660 ($8.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 675 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($7.23).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.