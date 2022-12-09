Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $151.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

