Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 182,461 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,086,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,513,841.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,192.26.

On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $130,472.16.

LAZY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $333.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

