Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 182,461 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,086,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,513,841.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,192.26.
- On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $130,472.16.
Lazydays Price Performance
LAZY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Trading of Lazydays
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazydays (LAZY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.