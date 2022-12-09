Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539,080 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %

LEG opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.