Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 403.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 172,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 2.8 %

LESL opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.