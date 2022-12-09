Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00.
New Relic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.