Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New Relic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

