Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

