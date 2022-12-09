LPL Financial LLC Has $7.04 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.