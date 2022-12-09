Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $427.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.08.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

