Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

